TNB says Kedai Tenaga to reopen in stages from tomorrow onwards

KUALA LUMPUR, May 11 — Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) will reopen its Kedai Tenaga in stages beginning tomorrow in compliance with the government’s relaxation measures under the Conditional movement control order (CMCO).

It said 46 Kedai Tenaga and 31 self-service payment kiosks would resume operations in five states that are categorised by the Health Ministry as Covid-19 green zones — namely, Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Perak (except Sri Manjung) and Kelantan.

“Besides paying TNB bills, customers can also carry out various transactions at Kedai Tenaga including bill-related enquiries, payment of other utility bills, new electricity supply applications, change of tenancy and closure of accounts,” the company said in a statement today.

Kedai Tenaga will be open from 9am to 4pm while the self-service payment kiosks will be operational from 8am to 8pm.

On metre-reading operations, TNB said this would resume in stages from May 15 in the green zones. Hence 7.5 million residential customers would receive bills with actual readings, it added.

Kedai Tenaga throughout the country have been temporarily closed since March 19 to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“As alternatives, customers can use the myTNB portal and myTNB mobile app to get TNB’s services without having to leave their residences,” said TNB chief retail officer Ir. Megat Jalaluddin Megat Hassan.

Preventive measures will be taken at Kedai Tenaga that will resume operations, including making sure customers wear face masks, checking body temperature, and requiring personal details before customers enter the premises.

For customers who prefer faster and easier alternatives, they are encouraged to use the myTNB portal or download the myTNB app for free through Google Play Store atau Apple App Store to pay their bills and do other transactions such as bill-related enquiries.

TNB also offers alternative channels for digital payment such as JomPAY and Internet banking. Customers can also pay cash at Pos Malaysia branches, 7-Eleven, 99 Speedmart, KK Mart, Kedai Mesra Petronas, Shell Select and registered banking agents at Kedai BSN.

For any enquiries, customers may contact TNB CareLine at 1-300-88-5454 (8 am to 5 pm daily) or email to [email protected]. — Bernama