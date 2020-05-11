Immigration Dept raids Selayang Wholesale Market

The raid at the Selayang Wholesale Market involved personnel from the Royal Malaysia Police, the Malaysian Armed Forces and the Health Ministry. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 11 — The Immigration Department today raided foreigners in the area around the Kuala Lumpur Wholesale Market, or better known as the Selayang Wholesale Market.

The raid began at 9am, involving personnel from the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) and the Health Ministry.

However, reporters who had been waiting at the location since morning were not allowed to take photographs or make video recordings.

Bernama found that several trucks belonging to the PDRM and the Immigration Department left the area at around 11.30am, believed to be ferrying illegal immigrants to a temporary detention depot.

Immigration director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud when contacted said the department will issue a statement soon.

Meanwhile, Kuala Lumpur Police Chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said police were present at the location to assist the Immigration Department in the operations. — Bernama