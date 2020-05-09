No approval given to AP holders to export sand to date, says ministry

File picture of a sand mining site. ― Malay Mail pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 — No applications have been received or Approved Permit (AP) approval given to Ageson Bhd or its subsidiary, Esa Pile Sdn Bhd, said the Department of Mineral and Geoscience Malaysia (JMG) director-general Datuk Shahar Effendi Abdullah Azizi.

In a statement today, he said the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources (KeTSA) through JMG found that there was no record of existing AP holders that export sand had made any joint-venture agreement to supply sand to the company or subsidiary to date.

“Based on existing procedures which are enforced currently, any sand mining operators or mineral traders that want to export sand to foreign countries must firstly apply to KeTSA to get an AP.

“KeTSA issues AP to export sand to foreign countries based on several criteria such as national interest, taking into account the aspects of local consumption needs, sovereignty of the nation or importance of trade, on condition that operators obtained the approval from KeTSA beforehand,” he said.

Shahar Effendi further said they must also obtain approval from the state local authorities to undertake mining sustainably without affecting the environment.

He was commenting on an article titled “Ageson to source RM27.5 billion worth of natural sand from Terengganu, Pahang for client in China” published by a news portal yesterday.

Meanwhile, Shahar Effendi said any parties that are interested to export sand overseas must comply with the laws and procedures set such as Customs (Prohibition of Exports) Order 2017, Continental Shelf Act 1966, National Land Code 1965 and state Minieral Enactment. — Bernama