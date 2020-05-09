Ismail Sabri: Teachers resuming work to prepare for reopening of schools

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob attends a press conference in Putrajaya May 9, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 — All public school teachers should report for work if they are directed to do so even though schools still have not reopened, said Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

In his daily press briefing today, Ismail Sabri explained that the Education Ministry has issued a directive for teachers to resume work over the need for preparations.

“Even though schools have yet to reopen, there is still a need for teachers to be at their respective workplaces or schools, maybe to prepare any related matter pertaining to education.

“So orders have been issued by the ministry of education and if there are any doubts or questions, you may ask the district education office or straight to the ministry,’’ he said.

On April 15, Senior Minister (Education) Mohd Radzi Md Jidin announced the cancellation of Standard Six’s Primary School Achievement Test (UPSR) and Form Three Assessment (PT3) examinations, amid the Covid-19 pandemic this year.

It also announced that the Malaysian Education Certificate (SPM) and Malaysian Vocational Certificate (SVM) examinations for Form Five students, and Malaysian Higher Education Certificate (STPM) and Malaysian Higher Islamic Religious Certificate (STAM) for Form Six students, will be postponed.

However, Radzi stated that schools will only reopen for students sitting for SPM exams, which is slated to take place next year.