Sahabat Alam Malaysia calls for continuous environmental monitoring after MCO

SAM president, Meenakshi Raman, said studies done by air quality experts in Malaysia found that during the first week of the MCO, the average air pollution level dropped slightly compared to the days before the MCO. — Picture by KE Ooi

GEORGE TOWN, May 7 ― Sahabat Alam Malaysia (SAM) has welcomed the proposal by the Ministry of Environment and Water to monitor the environment by ensuring there is no pollution especially during the movement control order (MCO) which has been enforced since March 18.

SAM president, Meenakshi Raman, said studies done by air quality experts in Malaysia found that during the first week of the MCO, the average air pollution level dropped slightly compared to the days before the MCO.

“We are of the view that such matters should be prioritised by the local authorities and enforcement bodies to maintain the quality of clean air, and taking measures to reduce polluting gases and waste especially from the factories after MCO is lifted,” she said in a statement here today.

“The three phases of MCO has also increased the awareness level of the public to appreciate the environment. Industries too must comply with the laws set by the Department of Environment and not view environment as an avenue only to make profits,” she said. ― Bernama