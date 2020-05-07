Ismail Sabri: Whole company will be shut down if a single worker gets Covid-19

A general view of the Pavilion Embassy construction site on Jalan Ampang, Kuala Lumpur May 3, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — Authorities will shutter the entire operations of any firm that has even one worker infected with the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), according to Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

In an interview with the New Straits Times published today, the senior minister heading the security cluster advised companies to ensure the wellbeing of their employees to avoid being forced to close.

“If one of their employees is tested positive for Covid-19, the government will shut down the company's entire operations.

“The government recently shut down the construction site on Jalan Ampang because we detected positive cases there,” he said, referring to the Pavilion Embassy where at least 27 workers tested positive for Covid-19.

The defence minister added that it was employers’ responsibility to make sure their workers do not become infected as the former were the ones who will suffer the financial consequences.

In the same interview, Ismail explained that this was because the government was adopting a hyper-focused approach towards Covid-19 and would lock down very specific areas where the disease is detected rather than the blanket approach used previously.

Malaysia is now under a conditional movement control order in which most business activities save for those relying on crowds and physical contact have been allowed to resume operations.



