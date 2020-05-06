Obey CMCO SOPs, don't become complacent in new normal, advises Selangor Sultan

Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah reminded the public to still behave cautiously under the ‘new normal’, only leaving home when absolutely necessary, and not congregating in large groups including open houses during the month of Syawal. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — Citizens of Selangor have been advised to continue adhering to the conditional movement control order’s (MCO) regulations and standard operating procedures (SOPs) in order to stop the spread of Covid-19, decreed the Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

He also reminded the public to still behave cautiously under the “new normal”, only leaving home when absolutely necessary, and not congregating in large groups including open houses during the month of Syawal, or attend weddings, and following social distancing rules.

“To all Muslims, for this year, please celebrate Aidilfitri only with immediate family members and keep it simple without needing to return to the kampung,” Sultan Sharafuddin said.

He expressed worry over the safety of all Selangorians since the start of the pandemic in Malaysia, adding that he has diligently monitored and been kept up to date on data and statistics of the pandemic ever since the MCO came into effect.

“Alhamdulillah, throughout the various different MCOs, we have seen a flattening of the curve and a relative containment of the pandemic.

“I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the frontliners on the tireless dedication and hard work that they have put in during these challenging and unprecedented times which ensures that the health system is protected and able to cope,” said Sultan Sharafuddin.

He personally thanked all the doctors, nurses, ancillary staff of all the hospitals in Selangor, policemen, firemen and People’s Volunteer Corps, stating they have done well and expressed appreciation to the family members of frontliners for their support and patience.

“I pray that the situation will ease and we will win this fight against the pandemic. Society must stay strong and work together for us to succeed.

“Please remember to stay at home, wear a mask if out, and practice social distancing,” said Sultan Sharafuddin.