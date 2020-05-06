New Covid-19 cases in Malaysia climb to 45 after yesterday’s record low, one death reported

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in his daily Covid-19 briefing today that 135 former patients have fully recovered and been discharged. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — Malaysia added another 45 new Covid-19 infections today, an increase of 15 cases from yesterday’s record low since the movement control order (MCO) was implemented.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in his daily Covid-19 briefing today that 135 former patients have fully recovered and been discharged.

“Following today’s discharged cases, this also means that Malaysia’s accumulated cases of full recovery stands at 4,702 cases or 73.15 per cent of total cases recorded.

“This brings Malaysia’s total Covid-19 cases to 6,428 cases as of noon. As such, the number of active and infectious cases is currently 1,619 cases,” he said.

Of the total number of active cases, Dr Noor Hisham said 22 patients were currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with nine of them requiring breathing assistance.

In his daily Covid-19 briefing, Dr Noor Hisham also disclosed that just one of the new cases was imported while the remaining 44 were of local transmission with one case detected within an enhanced movement control order (EMCO) locality.

He also reported another Covid-19 death, raising the death toll in Malaysia to 107 or 1.66 per cent of the total cumulative cases reported to date.

The latest death was a 51-year-old Malaysian man with a history of diabetes, kidney disease and high blood pressure who died at Sungai Buloh Hospital.

“The patient was brought in for treatment at the hospital on April 22 and was pronounced dead yesterday at 2.53pm,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham also reminded Malaysians not to be complacent with the decreasing number of daily Covid-19 cases reported and disregard the conditional movement control order (CMCO) currently enforced nationwide.

“The public is urged to maintain all the ongoing efforts in curbing the spread of infection by obeying the CMCO, improving personal hygiene and observing social distancing measures,” he said.