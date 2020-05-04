Now allowed under CMCO, joggers return to parks throughout KL

Joggers jogging at Taman Tasik Permaisuri on the first day of CMCO May 4, 2020. — Picture by Kenneth Tee

KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — The first day of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) saw some Malaysians resume exercising outdoors now that it was allowed.

But it was obvious many were still nervous about venturing out after being told to stay at home for the past six weeks.

A view of people jogging at the Titiwangsa lake park in Kuala Lumpur May 4, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Joggers were spotted at Taman Tasik Permaisuri in Bandar Tun Razak as well as Taman Tasik Titiwangsa, but both parks were quiet with lots of parking still available in the parking lots.

All the joggers adhered to the conditions set by the authorities to either run alone or in pairs, taking care to maintain social distancing.

Under the CMCO, outdoor activities such as jogging that do not involve close contact or mass gatherings is permitted.

A view of people jogging at the KLCC park in Kuala Lumpur May 4, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Nearby, against the backdrop of the Petronas Twin Towers, joggers at the KLCC Park exercised under the watchful eyes of security personnel patrolling the park grounds.

Joggers, comprised mostly of expatriates, were also reminded to adhere to social distancing measures throughout.