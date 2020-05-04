In Johor, most businesses remain closed as owners wait for state govt's decision on CMCO

Most roadblocks on the main roads of Taman Perling, Tampoi and Skudai have been removed, resulting in smooth traffic flow in Johor. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

JOHOR BARU, May 4 — Despite Putrajaya’s move to let businesses resume operations with strict guidelines under the conditional movement control order (CMCO) today, traffic within the city here was relatively smooth as most shops and offices remain closed.

As early as 9am, traffic on roads from Skudai and Tampoi towards the city centre was moderate, while checks by Malay Mail showed most roadblocks on the main roads of Taman Perling, Tampoi and Skudai have been removed, resulting in smooth traffic flow.

A visit to the usually busy Taman Perling wet market saw only a handful of traders open for business.

Inside the Perling Mall, the Giant hypermarket only had a small morning crowd queuing outside the entrance where strict guidelines such as temperature scans were adhered to.

Besides food outlets and convenience stores, other shops inside the mall remain closed.

The popular Restaurant Syed, located nearby, also did not offer a dine-in option, which is now allowed as announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on Friday.

A worker said that the restaurant will still abide by the terms of the movement control order (MCO) until further notice by the state government.

Other restaurants are similarly offering the takeaway option, as hawkers and mobile food vendors operators that usually line the busy Jalan Camar and Persisiran Perling stretch are nowhere to be found.

Mohd Khalil Ismail, a contractor who opted to pack his breakfast from Restaurant Syed, said some businesses such as his are not in a rush to operate today despite being allowed to do so by the federal government.

“I decided not to continue my home renovation work as the set guidelines need us to provide in writing to several agencies, including the police, on the number of workers and our working times.

“For contractors on the state, our work also comes under the respective municipal councils and Johor has yet to announce the state’s guidelines.

“Due to that, I am not willing to take the risk and be fined,” said the 44-year-old.

However, several car workshops were open for business in the Tampoi and Skudai areas.

Car service proprietor TY Seng, 39, said he looked forward to opening his workshop today, having been out of business since March 18.

“It’s good that I can resume my business as not opening for more than a month has surely affected my earnings,” he said.

Seng said he will need to set strict guidelines for his customers such as social distancing, cleanliness and encouraging them to not wait at the workshop.

“As I work alone, such things are easy to implement. My only issue now is to restock my workshop so I can at least operate at a minimal level,” he said.

Popular motorsport accessories outlet Project Shop CP Johor, located at the Pulai Light Industrial area, is open for business, but is enforcing strict guidelines for its customers.

Supervisor Zaidi Zakaria said that the outlet opened for business today from 9am to 6pm.

“However with the Covid-19 pandemic and also the MCO still being imposed, the outlet will only allow six customers at any time into its premises.

“The rest of our customers are encouraged to wait inside their cars. We will also strictly adhere to social distancing and sanitisation within the premises,” said Zaidi.

Johor has yet to announce if they will be complying with the federal government’s move to ease conditions and let businesses resume operations with set guidelines.

Kedah, Sabah, Pahang, Penang, Kelantan and Sarawak have decided not to follow the move while Selangor, Perak and Negri Sembilan said they would limit the number of businesses allowed to resume operations and restrict dining-in at restaurants, as well as limit recreational activities.

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Muhammad is scheduled to announce the state’s decision later today.