PM: Impossible for any nation to hit zero number of Covid-19 cases

KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today called on the public to accept the reality that no nation can simply achieve zero number of Covid-19 cases in the months to come.

In his Labour Day address today, Muhyiddin therefore, advised the public to observe all personal and public hygiene guidelines, such as frequent hand-washing, observing social distancing, wearing a face mask and seeking immediate medical attention should one display any symptoms of Covid-19.

Muhyiddin assured that the Malaysian public healthcare system has increased its capacity to cater to Covid-19 patients.

“God willing, we have enough manpower, bed in hospitals, quarantine centres, medicines, ventilators, personal protection equipment (PPE) and labs should the infection rate increase again.

“Secondly, we need to accept the fact that in the coming months, it is impossible for any nation to achieve the zero digit in the Covid-19 infection cases. What needs to be done is to increase the ability of our public healthcare system, to face any possibility. So even though we have successfully controlled the spreading of Covid-19, let us not be ignorant and continue to be cautious,” he said.

Muhyiddin added that Malaysia also has more green zones (free from Covid-19 cases) now, compared to red zones (areas affected by high Covid-19 infection cases).

He added that the Ministry of Health (MOH) had also stated that Malaysia has already fulfilled the six criteria set by the World Health Organisation (WHO), which are; border control, the movement control order (MCO), health system, steps to protect high-risk groups, adhering to new norms and most importantly working together with the relevant authorities to come up with a soft landing in the exit strategy.

“Praises to God, our sacrifices throughout the MCO enforcement period did not go to waste. The number of new cases declined rapidly. The number of patients who recovered also increased,” he said, adding that the hospital bed usage rate for Covid-19 patients also did not exceed 30 per cent.