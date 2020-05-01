Johor reports three new imported Covid-19 cases from Singapore, says state rep

Johor Health and Environment Committee chairman R. Vidyananthan said the three tested positive for Covid-19 while undergoing their mandatory stay at one of the quarantine stations in the state. — Picture by Hari Anggara

JOHOR BARU, May 1 — The Johor government today revealed that it has detected three new non-domestic Covid-19 positive cases in the state, bringing the cumulative cases to 663.

Johor Health and Environment Committee chairman R. Vidyananthan said the three new cases were from Malaysians who have returned from Singapore.

He said the three tested positive for Covid-19 while undergoing their mandatory stay at one of the quarantine stations in the state.

“As of yesterday, the Johor Health Department reported the three new Covid-19 cases.

“The three new cases were not local cases, but rather imported cases by Malaysian citizens from Singapore,” said Vidyananthan in a statement on the daily Johor Covid-19 updates today.

Vidyananthan, who is also the Kahang assemblyman, said no death was recorded as of yesterday. The cumulative death toll in Johor is 18.

He added that the cumulative number of recoveries in the state stands at 382 cases.

“I would also like to note that the average percentage of compliance with the movement control order (MCO) is maintained at 97 per cent,” said Vidyananthan.