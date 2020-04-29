Sarawak DCM: Residents in two Covid-19 hotspots taking active screenings positively

A medical worker takes a swab at a Covid-19 drive-through screening area at KPJ Ampang Puteri April 9, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SAMARAHAN, April 29 — Residents of Taman Desa Ilmu and Uni-Garden in Samarahan districts are responding well to the active case detections (ACD) started two nights ago, Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said today.

He said hundreds from the two housing areas turned up for the tests yesterday, but not all of them were screened due to limited facilities at the screening centres.

He said the health team will do everything to ensure all will be tested for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Uggah also said the residents are also very cooperative when the health teams visited their houses to take the swab samples from them.

“I wish to record our appreciation to them for their cooperation,” he told reporters after visiting the screening centre at Uni-Garden here.

He said there are 3,500 families in the two residential areas, with the health teams able to cover 500 houses a day.

He believed that all the households will have been screened within a week.

Uggah, who is also the deputy chief minister, said the two residential areas have registered 44 positive cases coronavirus disease (Covid-19) infections over the past two weeks, but there were no deaths have been recorded.

He said there could be many carriers of the virus who are yet to be detected by the health teams.

“The ACD operations are to look at the best way to look conduct more checks on the people who may be carriers of Covid-19, but do not show any symptoms,” he said.

“If the operations are a success, we will look at other areas where we will carry out the ACD operations,” he said.

Uggah said four people have died from Covid-19 from housing areas just outside Taman Desa Ilmu and Uni-Garden.

On another issue, Uggah said Sarawak recorded another six more positive cases today, with three of them from Kuching district, two from Serian district and one from Samarahan district.

He also said 12 positive cases have recovered and discharged from government hospitals after treatment.

He added nine of the 12 cases were discharged from the Sarawak General Hospital and three from the Miri Hospital.

Uggah said there are 48 cases of persons-under-investigation (PUI) recorded today and 61 PUI cases are awaiting laboratory test results.

He said 108 Sarawakians who arrived from outside the state have registered as persons-under-surveillance today.

Uggah said they have been put in hotels used as PUS centres for a period of14 days while another 17 PUS cases have been asked to go homes after completing the period.