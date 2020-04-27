Why allow blood donations during MCO? MOH says shortage happens every Ramadan

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference on Covid-19 in Putrajaya April 27, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 27 — There is always a shortage of blood during Ramadan which is why the Ministry of Health (MOH) has no issues with the announcement earlier today that Malaysians can go out to donate blood during the movement control order (MCO).

He said those wishing to donate blood will not be met with any resistance at police roadblocks and when they leave the hospital or clinic where they donated blood, they will be given documentation to prove they did so.

“We encourage those who want to donate blood to do so. We have discussed the matter with the IGP and there won’t be any issues if they are stopped at roadblocks,” said Dr Noor Hisham today during his daily briefing, referring to the Inspector-General of Police.

“Once you go to the hospitals and donate the blood they will give you a letter that you participated in the blood donation campaign.

“The reason we are encouraging people to donate is because we always have a shortage of blood during Ramadan, every year,” he added, referring to the Muslim fasting month.

Senior minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri had earlier said health authorities are facing a 30 per cent shortage in the blood banks, and therefore Putrajaya has eased MCO restrictions on those who want to donate blood.

Dr Noor Hisham said there has been less need for blood this time around due to the MCO, which has resulted in fewer trauma cases.

“We have fewer accident cases, but in some cases like haemophilia, we may need the blood donation campaign,” he added, referring to the rare disorder where a patient’s blood does not clot properly.