Royal Malaysian Navy set up quarantines centres to curb spread of Covid-19 among personnel

KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — The Royal Malaysian Navy (TLDM) has set up several quarantine centres in an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19 among its staff.

Navy chief Admiral Tan Sri Mohd Reza Mohd Sany said these centres were created specifically for TLDM staff with symptoms of Covid-19 who will be monitored for health screening.

He said among the locations for these quarantine centres were Bangunan A 33 for staff in the Navy Base in Lumut, Perak and Bangunan 4 Transit Pulau Uda at the Navy Base in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.

“The quarantine centres are very important to ensure that possible Covid-19 infections are contained.

“According to current statistics of positive Covid-19 cases, since April 3, there have been no Covid-19 patients among TLDM personnel and their families and this must be maintained as best as possible,” he said in his speech in conjunction with the 86th TLDM anniversary with the theme ‘Armada Siaga, TLDM Perkasa’ today.

Mohd Reza reminded TLDM staff to take the necessary preventive and early detection measures for Covid-19 to ensure that they are free of infection.

“I also hope that everyone is aware of the sensitivities and do not misuse the social media to spread unverified or fake information,” he said.

He added that despite the threat of Covid-19, TLDM operations including patrols and surveillance were still being conducted around the clock without compromise.

“Operations are being planned to prevent possible encroachments by illegal immigrants especially at a time when all countries are faced with the Covid-19 crisis.

“TLDM assets must always be in a state of preparedness to be mobilised as there is a high possibility of illegal immigrants coming in,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said, 1,200 TLDM staff are currently involved with the enforcement of the MCO through Op Penawar, stationed at roadblocks and on patrol with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

“As frontliners, the TLDM play an important role in helping the government break the chain of infection of the pandemic, and I urge TLDM staff to remain focused in carrying out their duties and responsibilities,” he said. — Reuters