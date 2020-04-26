Skeletal remains of man found in drain on PLUS Expressway

Nilai district police chief Mohd Nor Marzukee Besar (centre) in Nilai April 10, 2020. — Bernama pic

NILAI, April 26 — The skeletal remains of a man with a helmet was found in a drain at KM 281.8 in the middle of the North South Expressway (PLUS) heading north, yesterday.

Nilai district police chief Supt Mohd Nor Marzukee Besar said the remains of the victim, in the 20s, believed to be that of a man hailing from Durian Tunggal, Alor Gajah, Melaka was found by the public at noon yesterday.

“Investigations at the scene found the skeletal remains in a two and a half feet (0.76 metre) wide drain clad in a T-shirt and black pants and also wearing a helmet,” he said in a statement here, today.

Marzukee said a backpack and a black a waist pouch was also found. An identity card, a driver's licence and about RM150 was found in the waist pouch worn by the deceased.

“No vehicle was found near the scene that could be associated with the deceased,” he said.

He said the cause of death has yet to be determined and the remains had been sent to Tuanku Ja'afar Hospital, Seremban

“The incident is believed to have no criminal element and the case has until now been classified as sudden death," he said.

He said the family had been contacted and were told that the last time they saw the deceased was on March 23 when he left the house on a motorcycle to see his friend in Kuala Lumpur.

“The family of the deceased had also lodged a missing person’s report with the police,” he said. — Bernama