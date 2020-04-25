Sarawak Covid-19 cases reach 478

Kuching district recorded another six more positive coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases today. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, April 25 — Kuching district recorded another six more positive coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases today, pushing the total to 297 since the first case was registered on March 13, Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said today.

It said three other positive cases were recorded in Samarahan district and one in Miri district.

SDMC said Samarahan’s total positive cases now stands at 82.

Both Kuching and Samarahan districts have been classified as red zones for having more than 40 positive cases.

With the new cases reported in Kuching, Samarahan and Miri districts today, SDMC said Sarawak now has 478 positive Covid-19 cases to date.

It added the number of fatalities, however, still remained at 16.

The disaster committee also said two more positive cases have recovered after treatment and have been discharged from government hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries to 150.

“A total of 305 patients are still being treated at the government hospitals, including seven who are in the intensive care unit,” it said.

“Another 135 persons-under-investigation (PUI) cases were recorded today, compared to 147 yesterday,” SDMC said, adding that 550 PUI cases are awaiting laboratory test results.

It also said a total of 1,699 persons are still under self-quarantine for Covid-19 observation in 41 centres while 1,901 others have completed their self-quarantine period.

SDMC said 292 persons-under-surveillance have registered themselves today in 19 hotels used as PUS centres, bringing the total to 1,451.

It said there are Sarawakians who returned from Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah, Labuan and other countries.