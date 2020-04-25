PM says no time for politics, focus is on protecting Malaysians from Covid-19

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is seen during special interview at his office at Perdana Putra, April 25, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 ― Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today said that he is putting off commenting on political issues surrounding his government as he was fully dedicated to easing the burden of Malaysians caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.



In a joint interview with Astro Awani , Bernama TV, and Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) tonight, Muhyiddin said he wanted to demonstrate to the country that his Perikatan Nasional government that took over from Pakatan Harapan was fully functional.



“I, from the beginning when sitting in the prime minister’s chair, I do not think about political matters. The thing is, people are already fed up, and they don’t want to hear those stories.



“What they want to know is, what is the government doing? What are the prime minister, the Cabinet and the government today doing to address the key issues faced by them?



“That’s why I have never in any important statements before this — and even now — commented about political issues. People would later fret saying that ‘the issue of Covid-19 isn’t resolved and he is talking about his party, his coalition matters, his government and his woes’. This, the people are not keen, I understand. For those matters, there will come an opportune time and if explanations are needed, then we shall explain,” he said.



Muhyiddin was asked to comment about the prevailing criticism against him over the way the PN coalition took control of the federal government after the PH administration collapsed after just 22 months.



Muhyiddin, the president of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), was appointed as the country’s eighth prime minister after a week of turmoil triggered by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s resignation as prime minister.



Bersatu and a rogue PKR faction cooperated with Umno, PAS, and Sarawak-based parties to convince the Yang di-Pertuan Agong that they had the support to form the new government.