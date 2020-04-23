Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal: Ramadan begins tomorrow

Penang Mufti Datuk Seri Wan Salim Wan Mohd Noor uses a telescope to sight the new moon at Pusat Falak Pantai Aceh, Balik Pulau April 23, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — Muslims in Malaysia will start their holy fasting month of Ramadan tomorrow, the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal announced tonight.

Tan Sri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad said the date has received the royal assent of the Conference of the Malay Rulers.

Muslims observe a daily fast from dawn to dusk during the entire Ramadan, which ushers in the Aidilfitri religious festival.

Malaysia is observing Ramadan under a cloud this year, however, as the country along with the rest of the world is still grappling with the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Authorities have already barred all Ramadan bazaars this year as well as the annual Aidilfitri holiday exodus in order to prevent the possible spread of Covid-19.