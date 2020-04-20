Police bust drug-fuelled private parties at two condominiums in brazen MCO violation

Brickfields police chief Assistant Commissioner Zairulnizam Mohd Zainuddin said the private party raid had taken place at a condominium along Jalan Ang Seng around 1.10am yesterday. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 — Amid tightened enforcement of the movement control order (MCO) nationwide, 35 individuals have been arrested for attending drug-fuelled private parties at two condominiums after it was raided by police following a public tip-off.

Brickfields police chief Assistant Commissioner Zairulnizam Mohd Zainuddin said the private party raid conducted by a team from the district's Criminal Investigation Department, had taken place at a condominium along Jalan Ang Seng around 1.10am yesterday.

According to Zairulnizam, those who were detained were all males aged between 17 and 33.

“During the raid, four plastic packets containing ganja was seized.

“Our initial investigation revealed that one of the suspects had rented the condominium through an app for RM178 per night using online banking,” he said in a statement here.

Zairulnizam said the seized drugs were brought into the premises by one of the suspects which was purchased from another individual for RM10 per packet.

“Participants of the wild party were invited either through WhatsApp or by phone calls.

“Initial urine test screening showed that seven out of 12 suspects tested positive while the remaining five were negative,” he added.

All the suspects have been remanded for four days until April 22.

Meanwhile, Wangsa Maju police chief Superintendent Rajab Ahad Ismail said 23 individuals were detained including a 14-year-old girl after their private party at a condominium along Jalan Gombak was raided on Friday.

Of the 23 suspects arrested, 10 were males while the remaining were females aged between 14 and 23.

Several packets of ketamine and Eramin 5 pills were also seized from the suspects.

He said initial investigation showed that those who attended consisted of known friends whereby invitation to the private party was made through WhatsApp.

Following the remand of the 23 suspects, Rajab Ahad said the completed investigation paper will be submitted to the deputy public prosecutor's office for further action.

All 35 suspects are being investigated under Rule 11 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (PCID) (Measures within Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020 for violating the MCO.