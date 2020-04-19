Senior Minister: All ATMs to operate from 8am to 8pm only

Bank automated teller machines (ATM) will no longer be open for 24 hours to prevent people from going out late at night and using the excuse that they need to get to withdraw cash. — Reuters file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 19 — Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri said today automated teller machines (ATM) will no longer be open for 24 hours.

He said this was necessary as many people were still going out late at night using the excuse that they need to get to the ATMs.

“We’ve been notified that due to these ATM machines being operational 24 hours, many are going out at night on the pretext of an emergency.

“These people are breaking the Movement Control Order (MCO) rules so the government has decided to only allow ATMs to operate from 8am to 8pm,” said Ismail at his daily Covid-19 briefing.

MORE TO COME