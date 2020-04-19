Selangor launches Ops Sumber Air to prevent river basin pollution

File picture of the Sungai Selangor dam. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SHAH ALAM, April 19 — Ops Sumber Air currently being carried out by Lembaga Urus Air Selangor (LUAS) and other relevant agencies would focus on the Sungai Selangor, Sungai Langat and Sungai Semenyih basins.

LUAS in a statement today said the operation, which began Friday and to run until May 31, is to prevent pollution in main river basins so as to prevent water supply disruptions during the movement control order (MCO) and the upcoming Ramadan.

“Twenty-four-hour monitoring will be done in main river basins namely Sungai Selangor, Sungai Langat and Sungai Semenyih,” according to the statement.

Scheduled operations have now been implemented with collaboration from other agencies, among them the Selangor Environmental Department, Pengurusan Air Selangor, Indah Water Konsortium Sdn. Bhd, the police, state disaster management unit, National Water Service Commission (SPAN), district and land offices, and the local authorities (PBT).

LUAS, in its capacity as the Selangor State Water Resource Pollution Emergency Committee secretariat would coordinate measures taken with other agencies involved. — Bernama