Bukit Aman traffic chief: Media personnel allowed to go through roadblocks

Police Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) director Datuk Azisman Alias speaking during a press conference in Bukit Aman, April 19, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — The initial denial of permission to media practitioners during the early stages of the ongoing movement control order (MCO) to pass through roadblocks and use the special lane has been attributed by the police to ‘miscommunication’.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department director DCP Datuk Azisman Alias said it has since been clarified to police personnel manning roadblocks throughout the country that members of the press, especially those bearing authorisation letters from their respective companies, can pass through roadblocks without any problems.

Azisman said in situations where media practitioners do not have authorisation letters from their companies, their media tags issued by the Communications and Multimedia Ministry is sufficient.

On Wednesday, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob was informed by media practitioners during a press conference that some of them were told by officers manning roadblocks that their company letters were deemed not valid, while heading out to cover field assignments. The minister promised to raise the issue with the police.

Azisman also clarified that the press is permitted to do coverage of police personnel at roadblocks, despite previous instances where they were turned away.

“The Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador has said before that it is permissible, however, the press are discouraged from directly interacting with the personnel on duty as it can distract them from their jobs.

“Similarly, it would be better to seek the permission of the officer in charge of the roadblock, before doing media coverage so as to avoid any confusion later on,” Azisman said.