Sabah will focus on main productive sectors to speed up economic development

KOTA KINABALU, April 16 — Sabah will give focus to the growth of its main productive sectors namely tourism, industry and agriculture in a bid to speed up the development of the state’s economy.

The Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sabah Tun Juhar Mahiruddin said the focus is in tandem with the re-alignment of the state government to ensure Sabah’s development policy stand on firm ground.

The industrial sector, especially manufacturing-based, would be given focus to become a catalyst in generating more employment opportunities for the people especially during the implementation of the 12th Malaysia Plan (2021-2025).

“This is aimed at accelerating the transformation of Sabah’s economic structure to become an industrial state. The state government’s emphasis on the industrial sector will focus on clean and environmentally friendly industries.

“This is in line with the state government’s goal of continuous emphasise on environmental protection,” he said when delivering a policy speech in conjunction with the opening of the 15th Sabah State Legislative Assembly (DUN) First Meeting here today.

Juhar also said the state government is in the process of preparing the Sabah Industrial Master Plan and the Sabah Oil and Gas Industrial Master Plan to bolster the state’s industrial sector.

He said efforts would be taken to strengthen existing institutions including the establishment of new agencies such as Invest Sabah to promote investment opportunities in the state.

The state would also develop Free Economic Zones at several strategic Industrial parks to attract more investors to Sabah, he said.

On the state government’s move to halt the export of timber, he said, it could boost the commodity’s downstream industry and provide more value-added job opportunities for Sabah’s economy.

“At the same time, the state government will increase the planting of suitable tree species on a large scale to ensure sufficient timber supply for the industry,” he said.

Juhar said the state would also give focus on the development of the small and medium-sized industries in Sabah to be the key support industry and catalyst for the manufacturing industry.

The state government according to him, is currently developing an entrepreneur portal named Sabah Entrepreneurs Information System (SENTIS).

On the agriculture sector, Juhar said the state government has prepared the Sabah Agriculture Blueprint 2021-2030 which will become a guide in developing the sector for the next 10 years.

Sabah he said, could become an Asian food hub especially in fulfilling huge demands from major market such as China. — Bernama