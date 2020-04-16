315 Covid-19 patients aged below 14, says Health D-G

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah giving a press conference on Covid-19 in MOH , Putrajaya April 16, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

PUTRAJAYA, April 16 — About six per cent or 315 of the 4,683 Covid-19 patients in Malaysia are aged below 14, said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said a total of 83 patients were children aged below four years, with a similar number recorded for patients aged between five and nine, while the remaining 149 were aged between 10 and 14.

“If these children are infected together with their father or mother, then they will be placed in the same ward or room.

“If only the children are infected and the parents want to take care for them, then we will allow,” he said at the daily press conference on Covid-19 here today.

Dr Noor Hisham said parents wanting to take care of their Covid-19 positive children were encouraged to wear personal protection equipment (PPE).

Commenting further, he said those in the 20-24 age bracket had the highest infection rate with a total of 526 cases, followed by those aged between 25 and 29 (495 cases) and between 56 and 59 (453 cases). — Bernama