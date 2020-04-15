Putrajaya says will inform parents two weeks prior to school reopening

The Ministry of Education (MOE) said today it will inform parents two weeks earlier before any move to reopen the schools. — Picture by K.E. Ooi

KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — The Ministry of Education (MOE) said today it will inform parents two weeks earlier before any move to reopen the schools, as the movement control order (MCO) was extended until April 28.

Education Minister Mohd Radzi Md Jidin said the ministry understands the worry among parents that they may be unprepared for a sudden reopening of schools.

“Parents do not need to worry,” Mohd Radzi said in a press conference.

“The MOE will always discuss with the Ministry of Health to determine a proper date to reopen the school.”

