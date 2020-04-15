Johor Sultan: Ramadan bazaar ‘drive-thru’ not suitable for Johor

Johor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar (centre) said the proposed 'drive-thru' Ramadan bazaar should not be implemented in the state due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. — Picture courtesy of the Royal Press Office

JOHOR BARU, April 15 — Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar today said that the “drive-thru” Ramadan bazaar proposal should not be implemented in the state as it was not suitable in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I am worried that if the proposal is implemented, there will be the issue of road congestion and this will further burden traffic enforcement teams.

“In fact, it is very difficult to also guarantee the risk of close contact, and if new clusters arise, how do we control the virus?” said Sultan Ibrahim in his official Facebook page today.

He said that frontliners are already working hard to carry out their duties in an effort to quell the outbreak.

Earlier, Sultan Ibrahim had granted an audience to Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad and state secretary Datuk Azmi Rohani at Istana Pasir Pelangi here.

The 61-year-old state monarch also urged the people of Johor to remain patient and persevere during the movement control order (MCO), which enters its third phase today.

“Patience is half of our faith. Please be patient and do not violate the MCO. Make sure you only go out if there is a very good reason to do so.

“I myself have also remained here and am not going anywhere. So, I understand the frustration of not being able to do my daily routine,” said Sultan Ibrahim.

On Monday, the government announced a nationwide prohibition on Ramadan bazaars throughout the MCO period.

However, Selangor, Pahang and even the Federal Territories, among others, had announced ‘alternative’ Ramadan bazaars in the form of online bazaars, drive-thrus, pick and pack services and e-hailing delivery.

As part of the MCO, the country has been on partial lockdown as a preventive measure against the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic since March 18.

The MCO’s third phase, that will extend well into the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, begins today and will be enforced until April 28.