Johor electronics factory ordered to temporarily shut for contravening MCO regulations (VIDEO)

Ayub Jamil (left) said the factory in question was ordered to temporarily suspend its operations yesterday. — Picture via Facebook

JOHOR BARU, April 15 — An electronics factory at the Dewani Industrial Park in Tebrau here has been ordered to temporarily close by the authorities for not adhering to the standard operating procedures (SOP) under the movement control order (MCO).

Johor Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Ayub Jamil said the factory in question was ordered to temporarily suspend its operations yesterday as its workers were at risk of contracting Covid-19.

He said the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti) will also review the approval status of the factory.

“I will also coordinate with Miti, the local municipal councils and the police to control industrial areas throughout Johor during the duration of the MCO period,” said Jamil.

He was responding to a video on Facebook featuring hundreds of workers lining up to enter an electronics factory in the Dewani Industrial Park in Tebrau.

Ayub, who is also the Rengit assemblyman, said the state government is serious about ensuring that the manufacturing industry is allowed to operate in compliance with set procedures during the MCO period.

“We will not compromise. If there are any factories that refuse to comply with the procedures, they will not be allowed to operate until the MCO is over,” he said.

Yesterday, the video received flak from the public as many of the workers did not adhere to social distancing rules.