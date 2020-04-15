Guan Eng discharged after shoulder surgery

KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — Former finance minister Lim Guan Eng has been discharged from hospital following surgery for an injury.
In an Instagram post, the DAP secretary-general can be seen lying in bed clad in a blue hospital gown, wearing a face mask and with his left arm in a sling.
“I have just been discharged from the hospital after two nights there, to undergo an operation on my left shoulder due to an injury the other day,” Lim said.
Saya baru saja discaj dari hospital selepas dua malam di sana kerana menjalani pembedahan di bahagian bahu kiri akibat kecederaan tempoh hari. Terima kasih kepada keluarga tersayang yang telah menjaga saya dan juga kepada mereka yang mendoakan kesembuhan. Terus kekal duduk di rumah. Kita boleh menang bersama-sama. 我左肩严重脱臼已经一段时日，刚动完左肩的手术，在医院待了两晚刚出院。 感谢照顾我的家人及祝贺我早日康复的人士。请各位务必继续待在家，我们必定一起胜利。 I was just discharged from the hospital after spending two nights following a surgery on my left shoulder due to injury sustained by the fall I had previously. Thanks to my loved ones who looked after me and to well-wishers. Please continue to stay at home. We can win this together.
He thanked his family for looking after him, and for those who also prayed for his recovery.
“Continue staying at home, we can win together,” Lim said, likely referring to the ongoing movement control order which began on March 18 and will expire on April 2.