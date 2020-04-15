Guan Eng discharged after shoulder surgery

Former finance minister Lim Guan Eng has been discharged from hospital following surgery for an injury. — Picture courtesy of Instagram/limguaneng

KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — Former finance minister Lim Guan Eng has been discharged from hospital following surgery for an injury.

In an Instagram post, the DAP secretary-general can be seen lying in bed clad in a blue hospital gown, wearing a face mask and with his left arm in a sling.

“I have just been discharged from the hospital after two nights there, to undergo an operation on my left shoulder due to an injury the other day,” Lim said.

He thanked his family for looking after him, and for those who also prayed for his recovery.

“Continue staying at home, we can win together,” Lim said, likely referring to the ongoing movement control order which began on March 18 and will expire on April 2.