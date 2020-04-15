Covid-19: Embassy of Yemen contributes face masks and gloves to Immigration Department

The Embassy of Yemen in Malaysia recently contributed 20,000 face masks and 20,000 gloves to the Immigration Department of Malaysia. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — The Embassy of Yemen in Malaysia recently contributed 20,000 face masks and 20,000 gloves to the Immigration Department of Malaysia as part of the measures in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Yemen’s Ambassador to Malaysia, Dr Adel Mohamed BA Hamid, said the contribution — which was funded by the embassy’s staff members — represents the solidarity of the Yemeni people with Malaysians in facing the pandemic.

“We know that this is not a big contribution, but it shows our concern and support for Malaysians during these challenging times.

“Malaysia has stood with us for years and even till now when Yemen is facing the worst humanitarian crisis for the fifth year...we will not forget Malaysia’s good deeds,” he said when contacted by Bernama, here.

He added the offering is an expression of appreciation towards the government and the people of Malaysia who have always assisted Yemen. — Bernama