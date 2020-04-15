As phase 3 begins, Johor police confirm 1,497 arrested since start of MCO

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay (third left) and Brigadier General Datuk Zawawi Adam (second left) during a joint police and military roadblock in Tampoi, Johor Baru March 23, 2020. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, April 15 — The police have arrested a total of 1,497 people in Johor, since the start of the nationwide movement control order (MCO).

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said as of yesterday, 70 people were arrested in violation of the MCO.

“From the total figure, 642 people have been issued the RM1,000 compound notices from April 8 to yesterday.

“At present, 928 people have already been charged in court,” said Ayob Khan in a statement issued today.

The latest figures from the Johor police were issued at the end of the MCO’s second phase.

Those arrested were aged between 15 and 75.

Ayob Khan said they will be investigated under Sections 186 and 270 of the Penal Code.

He added that they will also face charges under Section 22(b) of the Prevention and Control of Infections Disease 1998 and Rule 3 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020.

Section 186 of the Penal Code deals with obstructing a public servant from discharging his duties, while Section 270 of the Penal Code deals with conducting malignant acts that are likely to spread infection of diseases dangerous to life.

As the third phase of the MCO begins, Ayob Khan cautioned the public that the police will take more stringent action against those who flout the order.

“The Johor police hope that the public will be cooperative during this time to ensure the spread of Covid-19 is curbed,” he said.

The country has been on partial lockdown as a preventive measure against the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic since March 18.

The MCO’s third phase kicks off today and will be enforced until April 28.