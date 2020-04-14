Minister: Cops to drag MCO violators straight to court from tomorrow

Policemen are seen setting up a roadblock at Jalan Perak in George Town April 14, 2020. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainuddin

KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — The police will be focusing less on issuing compound notices to flouters of the movement control order (MCO) and will now book them to be brought straight to court, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

In a press conference broadcast “live” from Putrajaya, Ismail Sabri said that the new decision was decided by the government today, seeing how many are still defying the MCO.

“We see that the rakyat are acting as if they don’t care or are not afraid of the laws we have today. Maybe RM1,000 is not seen as too high to scare them, those of whom are still continuously violating the MCO.

“So we agreed that the police, beginning tomorrow, won’t focus on compounds. Beginning tomorrow, those who are caught will be remanded and brought straight to court.

“Let the court decide, because based on Section 24 of Act 342, the court can punish them not more than two years imprisonment and for a subsequent offence, five years imprisonment,” Ismail Sabri said.

