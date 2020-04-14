Contact tracing app does not record location info, says Khairy

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said location information will not be recorded in a smartphone application for Covid-19 contact tracing. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — Location information will not be recorded in a smartphone application for Covid-19 contact tracing, said Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

He said this was to protect the privacy of users.

In his latest tweet today, Khairy said the app will be sent to the iOS and Android app stores in a few days.

“This will help track close contact especially when the MCO (movement control order) is loosened,” according to the tweet with a screenshot of the app (beta version).

On March 26, Khairy announced that the app was being developed to assist with contact tracing and allow the Health Ministry to alert people who have been exposed to Covid-19 infectees. — Bernama