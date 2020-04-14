Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya is new MACC deputy chief commissioner (Operations)

Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya replaces Datuk Seri Azam Baki who was appointed MACC Chief Commissioner last March 9. — Picture from Twitter/bernamadotcom

KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) director of investigation, Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya, has been appointed as the commission’s new deputy chief commissioner (Operations), effective tomorrow.

He replaces replaces Datuk Seri Azam Baki who was appointed MACC Chief Commissioner last March 9, said MACC in a statement today.

According to the statement, Ahmad Khusairi, 53, started his career as an investigating officer with the Anti-Corruption Agency in 1992 and had held various posts, including as Kuala Lumpur MACC director of policy, planning and research director and then its director, before taking up appointment as director of intelligence division at the MACC headquarters and then as its director of investigation division last Dec 24.

Also stated in the statement was on the appointment of Johor MACC director Datuk Norazlan Mohd Razali, 56, who will replace Ahmad Khusairi as the new MACC Director of Investigation Division, also effective tomorrow.

Norazlan was previously the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Academy (MACA) director, head of staff of the Executive Office of the MACC Chief Commissioner and head of the Integrity Unit of the Federal Land Development Authority (Felda). — Bernama