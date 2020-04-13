Pikom: Govt needs to consider IT support as an essential service during MCO

Pikom chairman Danny Lee mentioned that the association has submitted its request to keep IT businesses running during the MCO, and they have reiterated the matter to the government, the prime minister, the Ministry of International Trade and Industry and the National Security Council for the past two weeks. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — National Tech Association of Malaysia (Pikom) expressed its disappointment that IT support had not been included in the list of industries allowed to operate during the third phase of the movement control order (MCO) announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“Without IT support and services being allowed to operate, more than a million businesses are at risk without a robust and up-to-date system,” said Pikom in a statement.

Pikom chairman Danny Lee mentioned that the association has submitted its request to keep IT businesses running during the MCO, and they have reiterated the matter to the government, the prime minister, the Ministry of International Trade and Industry and the National Security Council for the past two weeks.

“While the industry understand that this may undermine the effectiveness of the MCO, it is imperative that Malaysians are able to work from home with as much tools as possible, as long as the infrastructure and connectivity is up and running,” Lee adds.

Lee also noted that technology is an integral component of the economy, contributing 18.5 per cent to the gross domestic product and employing over a million Malaysians.

It was previously reported that fibre installation for new customers isn’t currently permitted for telco companies either. This was issued under MCMC’s guideline for telecommunications maintenance, servicing and repairs during the span of the MCO.

It was announced last week that some of the new sectors that were permitted by the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) to reopen include barbers, launderettes (not self-service ones), hardware stores, electrical and electronics stores, automotive industry and social health services to name a few. But they would need to submit an application online.

Today, however, the Government had announced that barbers, hair salons and optometry shops are not allowed due to health concerns by the public and the MOH. — SoyaCincau