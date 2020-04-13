Health D-G: 134 new cases today but below recoveries

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said there have also been 168 recoveries in the last 24 hours. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — Malaysia has 134 new Covid-19 cases, which brings its total to 4,817, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today.

Dr Noor Hisham said there have also been 168 recoveries in the last 24 hours, surpassing the 166 recoveries detected yesterday as well as the number of positive cases reported as of today.

The latest data also included one new death, raising the total number of Covid-19 fatalities from the outbreak to 77 or 1.6 per cent of the total case detected as of today.

“Up to now 66 Covid-19 positive cases are being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). From that amount, 36 cases require assistance breathing,” he said in the ministry’s daily Covid-19 press briefing.

