Ismail Sabri vows stern action against those obstructing civil servants on duty

A policeman inspects a vehicle at a roadblock along Jalan Tun Sardon in Penang April 10, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 — Stern action will be taken against those who obstruct civil servants from carrying out their duties, under Section 186 of the Penal Code, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

In a press conference in Putrajaya which was broadcast live, Ismail said that the civil servants involved are not just limited to police personnel, but all others who are linked in the battle to flatten the Covid-19 curve.

“I want to state that under Section 186 of the Penal Code, it is a maximum jail term of two years or RM10,000 fine, or both,” he said.

MORE TO COME