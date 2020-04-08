Man goes extra mile to help during MCO by providing voluntary disinfection services, alone

Jee Jeet Yuan, 49, suits up as he prepares to carry out decontamination work at the Special Children’s Centre in George Town, April 4, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, April 8 — Business is slow during the movement control order (MCO) but instead of sitting at home, Jee Jeet Yuan, decided to make full use of his time and equipment to provide free disinfection services at public spaces.

The 49-year-old, who works in a company that provides disinfection services, wanted to do his part for the community and decided to make full use of his skills and the disinfection equipment at his disposal.

“I started offering my services at various places, in schools and wet markets, and after I obtained the relevant approvals from the premise owners or authorities, I will fix a date and time to go conduct the disinfection,” he said in an interview with Malay Mail recently.

He started offering his services on March 18 and since then he has disinfected eight places including the Batu Lanchang Market, Perak Road Market, Jelutong Police Station, kindergartens and schools.

Jee said his company in Penang is a small branch, while the headquarters is in Kuala Lumpur, so he often worked alone.

Jee has disinfected eight places including the Batu Lanchang Market, Perak Road Market, Jelutong Police Station, kindergartens and schools. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

“I am the lone ranger here so for any disinfection to be carried out, I usually do it alone, there is no need for so many people,” he said.

Jee cuts a striking figure in his white protective suit as he conducts the disinfection using his misting equipment alone.

He said he was spurred to offer his services when the MCO was announced due to the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.

“There are doctors and other frontliners working so hard to stop the spread of this disease, I felt that I had to do something to help too,” he said.

Jee is also sponsoring the costs of the disinfection works he conducted as part of his social responsibility.

Jee carries out decontamination work at the Special Children’s Centre in George Town, April 4, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

He said he will continue to offer his services to premises and public spaces that needed it until the end of MCO.

“My focus is on places where there are crowds and also non-governmental organisations such as the Special Children’s Centre in Air Itam,” he said.

He said the authorities are also conducting disinfection works at most markets so he will focus on places that the authorities were not able to cover.

“My only aim now is to help stop the disease from spreading, then my work is done,” he said.



