Traffic jam due to roadblocks? That's not our fault, say IGP

Army and police personnel conducting roadblock checks during the movement control order (MCO) in Shah Alam April 5, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — The public should stop blaming the police for the traffic congestion due to roadblocks being mounted to ensure compliance to the movement control order (MCO), said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador.

He said the public is expected to comply with the MCO regulations which are enforced to limit the people’s movement to break the chain of the Covid-19 infection in the country.

“We have to set up roadblocks across the country to curb the spread of Covid-19, as well as restrict the people’s movement.

“I advise the public, for those who are not in the list of the essential service sector to understand the MCO regulations and that they have to go through the roadblocks,” he said when met by Bernama at Bukit Aman here.

Abdul Hamid said in the event of traffic congestion during the roadblock, the public should be patient as the police were doing their job to ensure only those who are allowed to leave home could pass through.

“The people should not complain about trivial issues such as traffic congestion of 10 to 15 minutes on highways or in the town centres.

“They should think about the traffic congestion on highways and in Kuala Lumpur before MCO is enforced...don’t blame the roadblocks (during MCO) for the traffic congestion now,” he said and expressed regrets over the attitude of some members of the public in criticising the police for mounting roadblocks throughout the country now.

Abdul Hamid said he went to the ground to see his men at work at roadblocks and advised them to be patient and do their job professionally.

“Alhamdulillah, they showed a high level of patience in dealing with this issue (accepting criticism). The public should remember that my men, members of the armed forces and from other authorities who are on duty at roadblocks are also exposed to the risk of Covid-19.

“They are all working to help stop the spread of Covid-19,” he added. — Bernama



