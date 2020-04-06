Give incentive to media as well for keeping public informed on Covid-19 fight, doctors tell govt

A police personnel records a reporter’s temperature ahead of a Health Ministry press conference in Putrajaya March 19, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — The government should also provide incentive to local media personnel for keeping Malaysians updated on the Covid-19 situation in the country, the Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) said today.

MMA, the main representative body for all doctors in the country, thanked the media for its role in helping to educate and keep the public well-informed about the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Our local media has been providing us with detailed coverage on the Covid-19 situation in the country.

“Thanks to their hard work, everyone in the country is consistently updated and informed. Their work has also played a key role in enabling better control and management of this infectious disease,” the association’s president Dr N. Ganabaskaran said in a statement today.

“The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) feels that the government should give employees working with the media a special incentive for their invaluable service in this time of crisis.

“Like our healthcare workers, they are also fighting this pandemic for the nation by providing the public all the information they need,” it added.

MMA also said it was important for the public to regularly check for updates from the media “as there are new developments almost every hour concerning the Covid-19 situation in the country”.

Medical frontliners currently receive a month special allowance between RM400 and RM600.



