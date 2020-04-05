Defence minister: All agricultural and fisheries product supply chain allowed to operate as usual

Customers shop for vegetables at the Taman Selamat Wet Market in Bukit Mertajam March 25, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — All agricultural and fisheries product supply chains, including operations and logistics, are allowed to operate as usual under the movement control order (MCO), said Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

In the daily non-health press conference today, Ismail clarified that those working in these sectors are allowed to work as usual and there will be no hindrance to their operations.

“There has been some confusion under the MCO, I have explained several times before that the agricultural sector can operate as usual.

“It is not just those involved in the production side but the entire agriculture supply chain is allowed to operate as usual for example the delivery of agricultural produce continues as usual, there is no hindrance whatsoever,” he said adding that those selling the produce will not be stopped either.

