Anwar takes dig at Rina Harun over Doraemon posters

KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim took the opportunity to poke fun at Women and Family Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Harun on social media over the recent uproar over a series of posters by her ministry.

On Twitter, Anwar shared several photos of himself changing a wall lamp's bulb, with his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail seen handing him the new bulb.

“Helping Azizah replace a mentol (bulb). No need for Doraemon voice,” said the accompanying caption.

Last week the ministry released several posters on its social media accounts, with the aim of spreading messages about positive family relations while also working from home during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and extended Movement Control Order.

The posters subsequently came under fire from several women's rights groups for being sexist, as it included advice such as for women working from home to continue grooming and dressing up as they always do when going into office.

One poster advised women who were displeased by their spouses' actions to not nag but instead use humour and speak in a Doraemon-like voice, referring to the popular 1970s Japanese cartoon character.

Both the ministry and Rina have since apologised for sharing the posters.