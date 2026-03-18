KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — Police have released on bail seven suspects, including the alleged mastermind, linked to the recent attack on activist S. Chandrasegaran, but are still hunting for several others involved in the case.

Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar confirmed today that the seven individuals who were most directly involved have been released, while the search for the remaining suspects continues, The New Straits Times reported.

“The seven suspects who were previously detained have been released on police bail,” Shazeli said.

“Several suspects are still being pursued to assist in the investigation.”

The case involves acts of mischief and criminal intimidation at the home of the activist, commonly known as Cikgu Chandra, in Taman Kinrara, Puchong, last week.

During the incident, three cars were set on fire.

Police had previously arrested a total of 12 people, aged between 30 and 40, in connection with the attacks.

Of that number, seven, including the alleged mastermind, were identified as being directly involved.

Shazeli added that investigations are ongoing before the completed investigation papers are submitted to the deputy public prosecutor for further action.