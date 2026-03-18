JOHOR BAHRU, March 18 — Johor police will monitor 47 hotspots (traffic congestion-prone areas) and 38 blackspots (accident-prone areas) throughout Ops Selamat 26 Hari Raya Aidilfitri, from tomorrow until Tuesday (March 24).

Johor police chief Datuk Ab Rahaman Arsad said the operation is being conducted in line with an expected 20 per cent surge in vehicles entering the state.

“The country’s two main border routes, namely the Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) and the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex (KSAB), will also be a focal point due to the expected higher traffic flow during festive seasons,” he told a press conference in conjunction with the launch of Ops Selamat 26 Aidilfitri here today.

According to him, a total of 2,018 personnel will be mobilised, involving 168 officers and 1,118 rank-and-file members from various departments, as well as 69 officers and 663 rank-and-file staff from the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT).

Ab Rahaman said that Ops Selamat, themed “Kongsi Perjalanan, Kongsi Keselesaan, Keselamatan Diutamakan” (Share the Journey, Share Comfort, Safety First), focuses on three main objectives: preventing burglary, minimising road accidents and ensuring smooth traffic flow.

Commenting on last year’s statistics, he said Ops Selamat recorded 1,642 accidents, with 26 fatalities, and issued 10,189 summonses for various traffic offences.

“Seven of the fatalities recorded involved motorcyclists,” he added.

As such, he advised motorists to plan their journeys in advance and ensure their vehicles are in good condition before travelling during the festive season.

The public is also encouraged to inform the police of their trips back to their hometowns by filling out the ‘Balik Kampung’ form at the nearest station or via the Volunteer Smartphone Patrol (VSP) application.

As of Monday (March 16), a total of 117 notifications had been received via VSP, and 117 forms had been submitted by members of the public. — Bernama