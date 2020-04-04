Health D-G: Covid-19 screenings, social distancing done in prisons

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah arriving to give a press conference at the Health Ministry in Putrajaya, April 4, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, April 4 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) today said that Covid-19 testing are also being done in prisons.

In a press conference here, Dr Noor Hisham was responding to a question as to the measures taken to prevent the virus outbreak in prisons, after the police force made hundreds of arrests during the movement control order (MCO) period, mainly those who violated the mandatory policy.

“Well, we are basically doing screening for them in the prisons as well.

“So even in prisons, we try to space them out and make sure that social distancing is being practiced in prisons.

“So what is more important is that, when we try our best to enforce this MCO, the public must come together as one to have this social discipline. Unless we have social discipline, then we cant make it. Otherwise, then we are putting our country in jeopardy in that sense, in terms of not being able to implement what we have actually planned,” he added.