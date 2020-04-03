Health minister: Special leeway for those seeking medical attention beyond 10km radius during MCO

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba speaks during a press conference at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang April 3, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SERDANG, April 3 — Special leeway will be given by the authorities to those seeking medical attention and medication outside the 10km radius as stipulated within the regulations of the movement control order (MCO), Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba clarified today.

The minister conceded that such leeway was required to ensure those in need of medical attention are able to receive treatment, adding there is no reason to prevent their movements if their health is at stake.

“For those who need medical attention, there is no reason to prevent them from going further than 10km if the health service facility that they are going to is beyond 10 kilometres.

“So, we have specific leeway for those going to seek treatment. There is no issue actually for them. They just need to say that they must get medical attention for the sake of their health,” he said during a press conference at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS) this afternoon.

Dr Adham explained he was aware that such an issue is typically faced by those living in Sabah and Sarawak, but said those living in the city would normally be able to obtain health services within a 10km radius.

His comments come following reports that those needing medical attention were asked to turn back at roadblocks after the start of the second phase of the MCO on April 1.

Reports of four cancer patients also being asked to turn back after they were not allowed through the roadblocks had surfaced, with the National Cancer Society confirming they were informed of such incidents in the Klang Valley, Melaka and the East Coast.

Today, Malaysia enters Day 17 of the 28-day MCO to contain the outbreak of Covid-19, which has since infected 3,116 locally and killed 50.



