Sarawak welfare minister under self-quarantine after contact with Covid-19 positive case

Sarawak Minister of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah speaks to reporters, February 17, 2019. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, April 3 — State Minister of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Early Childhood Development Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah said she will undergo self-quarantine for a period of 14 days and work from home starting today, after recently attending a meeting in which a Covid-19 positive case was also present.

"Starting from today, I will contribute input by working from home and will issue media statements using WhatsApp group chat,” she said in a statement to the members of the media in the group.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, who chaired the food supply chain committee, is also undergoing quarantine for 14 days.

Fatimah, who is the deputy chairman of the committee, was at this meeting together with other senior government officials.

It was reported yesterday that Assistant Minister of Infrastructure and Transportation Datuk Dr Jerip Susil had tested positive for Covid-19.

Utusan Borneo Online reported today that he is now being treated at the Sarawak General Hospital.

Dr Jerip confirmed testing positive for the disease, saying that he could have contracted it after attending a Good News Fellowship Church Conference recently.

A pastor of another church where Dr Jerip and his family g -to for Sunday service, when contacted by Malay Mail, said Dr Jerip’s family members are now observing self-quarantine at home.

He said Dr Jerip has yet to display Covid-19 symptoms, despite testing positive.

Meanwhile, Fatimah thanked the frontliners for their commitment to combat and contain the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

She said her ministry has been entrusted by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg in the distribution of food to the frontliners from 16 agencies at the divisional level right up to the district level in Sarawak.

“Yesterday, I approved requests for additional packs from the police and general operations force as additional staff had to be deployed to further beef up the enforcement of the movement control order (MCO).

“This is inevitable. (Our expanding budget is also inevitable),” she added.

Apart from food as requested by the medical staff frontliners from the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH), she said the state government is also providing accommodation at the Astana Wing Riverside Majestic Hotel.

“As of yesterday, 50 rooms are being used by 120 doctors, nurses, assistant medical officers and drivers,” Fatimah said.



