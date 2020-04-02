Man gets four-day jail sentence for defying MCO

Magistrate Dzul Elmy Yunus ordered Mohd Ali, 19, to serve the jail sentence from the date of his arrest, which was last March 29, following which, he was then freed. — Reuters pic

TAWAU, April 2 ― A man was sentenced to four days jail by the Magistrate's Court here today after pleading guilty to defying the movement control order (MCO).

Magistrate Dzul Elmy Yunus ordered Mohd Ali, 19, to serve the jail sentence from the date of his arrest, which was last March 29, following which, he was then freed.

Mohd was charged with defying the MCO by being out of his house at Batu 4, Jalan Apas here at 8.45 pm during the MCO period which is in violation of Rule 3 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020.

In mitigation, Mohd told the court that he left his house to look for scrap metal to sell for money to buy food.

Dzul Elmy then told Mohd that he should comply with the MCO and stay home, and to seek assistance from the village head or the state elected representative to obtain essential items.

“I know there is a need for everyone to earn money during this difficult times. But, you need to know that even if you get to find the scrap metal, no one will buy it during MCO period,” the magistrate said.

Prosecuting officer ASP Dayang Nur Azarinawaty Ag Kachee prosecuted, while Mohd was unrepresented. ― Bernama