Malaysia sees early signs curve is flattening in war against Covid-19, says Health DG

Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya April 1, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 1 — With the end of the first phase of the movement order control (MCO), Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah has expressed hope that numbers of Covid-19 cases so far may have shown that the restrictions have helped.

He said efforts made during the two-week restriction period have resulted in preventing a drastic rise in cases as people have been ordered indoors so as to not continue to spread the virus which has killed 45 Malaysians to date.

“If you look at this graph by the Malaysian Institute of Economic Research (MIER) there used to be a drastic curve which showed a huge spike in cases.

“However if you look at it now, the curves flatten which shows early signs our efforts in calling the MCO has reduced cases,” said Dr Noor Hisham during his daily Covid-19 briefing at Putrajaya.