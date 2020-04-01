Consulate General of China donates 15,000 surgical masks to Kedah

A health worker takes the temperature of a tourist at the Labuan International Ferry Terminal January 30, 2020. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, April 1 — The Consulate General of China in Penang today donated 15,000 surgical masks to the Kedah government to be distributed to frontline medical staff in Kedah.

Consul-General Lu Shiwei said in the fight against Covid-19, China and Malaysia have always supported and helped each other.

“The various circles of society of this country and four states in the consular district rendered valuable support to China when China was at its hardest moment in fighting against Covid-19.

“At present, the fight against Covid-19 in Malaysia has reached a critical moment and we sympathise with Malaysia in its struggle against the pandemic,” he said after handing over the masks to Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir at Wisma Darul Aman here.

He said the consulate has also mobilised Chinese enterprises to support the consular district in the fight against Covid-19 with actual deeds.

Meanwhile, Mukhriz said a major private enterprise from Zhejiang province, XSD International Paper, which just established its branch in Kulim Hi-tech Park, has also donated 100,000 face masks to frontliners in the state.

“All those masks will be distributed to Ministry of Health personnel serving in this state,” he said. — Bernama